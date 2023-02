MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — STH 32/57 will be closed for approximately 4 to 6 hours from STH 67 to Lax Chapel Road due to a fire in the Kiel area, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Fire crews are currently working on a structure fire.

The County Highway Department is working on setting up barricades and a detour route.

The sheriff's office said it will notify everyone when this road is back open.