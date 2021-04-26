Blakes, Kenosha protesters occupy front doors of Kenosha Public Safety Building in demonstration

KENOSHA — Protesters continue gathering outside the Kenosha Police Department headquarters. They're outside the front door, demanding answers regarding officer Rusten Sheskey's return to work.

Protesters told TMJ4 News they're in it for the long-haul, as they demand a conversation with leaders.

"No justice, no peace,” were the chants of the group marched a short distance from gathering, to the police department building.

Protesters plan to sit outside the department's front door as they push for accountability for Sheskey, the officer who shot Jacob Blake August 23.

Sheskey returned to administrative duty march 31st.

"KPD has consistently demonstrated an unwillingness and ability to adhere to public demands calling for accountability and transparency,” said protester Billy Violet.

Sunday’s protest was spearheaded by Jacob Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr. and uncle Justin Blake.

"We're gonna keep it up until we find justice,” Blake Sr. said.

The group's goal includes speaking specifically with Chief Daniel Miskinis or Chief Deputy Eric Larsen. Each of its six demands are regarding Sheskey's return, a public apology for not warning the family and reports of Sheskey being issued and losing a service weapon during the use-of-force investigation.

The family is also still pushing for Sheskey to be fired.

"They were investigated by the police they police with. What kind of justice is that? We need an outside entity to come into these states and apply pressure,” Justin Blake said.

Jacob Blake Sr. added they will remain outside, even if it leads to arrests.

"We're ready to go to jail, man,” Blake Sr. said. “We're ready to make that sacrifice. If you're not committed to the cause, then go home. This is not for the faint of heat."

Protesters said they intend to remain peaceful and don't have plans to fill the lobby or antagonize when doors open again to the public.

