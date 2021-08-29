Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Blake, paralyzed in police shooting, hopeful he'll walk soon

items.[0].image.alt
@rellovejones, @money_mike_la via attorney Ben Crump
Jacob Blake provides update in video from hospital bed
Jacob Blake
Posted at 1:14 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 14:14:47-04

CHICAGO — A Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot by a white police officer in Wisconsin says he expects to be walking soon.

But Jacob Blake Jr. says the accomplishment is tempered by fears of it happening again.

Jacob Blake Jr. was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer in August 2020. He tells CNN that he was able to take a few steps during his son’s birthday celebration this past week, which he compared to sliding his legs through a woodchipper.

Although he says he was “so geeked” by the moment that followed months of physical rehabilitation, he won't feel he has survived until changes are made that result in less gun violence.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award