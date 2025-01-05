Blackwell leads Wisconsin against Rutgers, Monday night

Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Monday, 6 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on Rutgers after John Blackwell scored 32 points in Wisconsin's 116-85 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 7-0 in home games. Rutgers has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Badgers are 1-2 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin has a 9-3 record against teams over .500.

Rutgers makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Wisconsin scores 8.9 more points per game (83.9) than Rutgers gives up to opponents (75.0).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Harper is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

John Tonje is averaging 18.6 points for the Badgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.



