Black Nite tavern expected to become first LGBTQ+ landmark in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — What looks to be an empty lot on 400 N. Plankinton Ave. holds deep history for Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community.

The spot near the Third Ward once carried the Black Nite tavern, home to Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ uprising and now the future site of the county’s first-ever LGBTQ+ official landmark.

The first chapter in reaching that storied designation began in 1961.

"A group of Navy trainees went to the Black Nite on a dare, they knew it was a gay bar. The sailors started a fight because they were denied entrance into the tavern,” explained author Diane Buck.

Josie Carter, a black trans woman, forced the men away from one of the few gay bars in Milwaukee, but the men promised to come back later that night.

Carter rallied the LGBTQ+ community to come defend the Black Nite against them which led to what’s now known as the Black Nite Brawl.

“Plain and simple a lot of LGBTQ+ history has been erased because of our history, because of intolerance, because of people trying to really push queer people out of plain sight,” said Wesley Shaver, President and CEO of Milwaukee Price Inc.

That’s why Shaver says creating landmark status for the Black Nite is so impactful for the city.

“It's really important, it’s really valuable to not only preserving and valuing LGBTQ+ history but allowing young people, and now allies of the community, to really get a closer more detailed view of that history.”

The Milwaukee County Historical Society nominated the site in October for landmark status and expects to give it final approval on Monday, Nov 14.

Advocates for the site told TMJ4 they are working with Foxtown Brewing, which is set to open on the same grounds, to create a permanent fixture to commemorate the site’s landmark status.

