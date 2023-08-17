Black Cat Alley introduces new monthly live DJ series

MILWAUKEE — More excitement is coming to Black Cat Alley! The East Side outdoor walk just announced a new series called the Sound SYSTEM DJ Series.

According to our partners at OnMilwaukee, the new monthly series will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 26 featuring all-ages dance parties, live DJs, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The event, which was created by the East Side BID #20, will be from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. every month through November. In addition to the Aug. 26 date, locals can head to the alley on Sept. 30, Oct. 28, and Nov. 25 for a fun dance party.

OnMilwaukee said Crossroads Collective will sell alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks from its outdoor bar, and there will be a lineup of light snacks.

"After experiencing last year’s Summer Soulstice event, Asher Grey of Club Ritual and I began brainstorming ways that we could build on the energy of Summer Soulstice more regularly," Matt Sievers, co-founder of SYSTEM Seltzers, one of the series' presenting sponsors, told OnMilwaukee. "The opportunity to create a monthly installment with the East Side BID was the next logical step to continuing to push the Milwaukee experience and music culture forward."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip