Bird flu kills entire backyard poultry flock in Marquette County

A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, has been identified in a backyard poultry flock in Marquette County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

All birds in the identified flock have succumbed to the disease, and birds from the flock will not enter the food system, according to DATCP.

The virus is highly contagious and often fatal to domestic poultry, and can be spread by contact with infected birds, commingling with wild birds or their droppings, equipment, or clothing worn by anyone working with the animals, according to DATCP.

Livestock owners are encouraged to implement strong biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and herds from the disease.

These measures include washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to animals, and separating new additions to the flock or herd for at least 30 days.

DATCP also asks poultry owners to keep their birds indoors when possible.

To determine if your poultry is located within an active control area or surveillance zone, you can use DATCP’s mapping tool.

