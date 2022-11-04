Bird flu cases confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced Friday that bird flu cases had been confirmed in Marathon and Waukesha counties.

DATCP says the cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) were identified in backyard flocks. Birds at both sites have been depopulated.

Eighteen Wisconsin counties have been confirmed with HPAI in domestic birds this year.

DATCP encourages flock owners to practice strong biosecurity measures to prevent their birds from getting the virus. This includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting bird access, and separating new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days. DATCP also asks poultry owners, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.

Signs of HPAI include:



Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and on weekends).

Visit hpai.wi.gov for updates and to find resources on protecting Wisconsin poultry.

