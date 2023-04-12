Billy Porter brings The Black Mona Lisa Tour to Milwaukee

Watch this story on TMJ4 News at 4:00 on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Billy Porter is a Grammy, Emmy and twice Tony award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright and he's headed to Milwaukee!

"Actually this is the oldest version of me. You know I started singing in church when I was five, my singing voice is the gift from God from on high!" said Porter.

Billy Porter first appeared on Star Search in 1992. Two short years later, he appeared in the 1994 Broadway Revival of Grease.

"You know when I got to New York I was on the Broadway track and the recording artist track and I got both my first album, R&B album came out on A&M Records in 1997. I had the theme song to the First Wives Club, 'Love Is On The Way' and it was difficult at this point because this was the mid-90s and the industry was very homophobic, and you know I really got put out because of my queerness. We're having those types of conversations now -- so I can actually tell the truth about that," said Porter.

Despite those challenges, Billy Porter prevailed. He's now hitting the road with a 25-city tour with a stop scheduled May 20 at Milwaukee's Bradley Symphony Center. He's calling it the Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume One.

"My hope is that this concert will bring some joy and remind everybody that you know all these words are actions. Love is an action, hope is an action, joy is an action and we have to recommit every day to making sure that we lead with love and kindness and compassion," said Porter.

On top of the tour, Billy also has a forthcoming album by the same name.

"I've written all the music on this album, essentially, and I'm really getting the opportunity to tell my story. The story of the trajectory of my life and career through my own original music," said Porter.

His first single...Baby was a dancer!!

"The song is a story about sorta transcending the haters. You know you always have haters, you always have distractors in your life and it's not about surviving, but thriving. The kids tell me it's a bop."

A bop it is, my friend. Brandon, who's a professional dancer in NY, used his social media to show his love for this song.

In 2020, Billy Porter was named to Times list of 100 Most Influential People in the World, so how does he plan to continue influencing the world and the culture?

"Well the good news is all I have to do is show up and be myself and if there's anything I've learned in these 53 years on this planet is that's all we need to understand who we are, love ourselves for who we are and then sit authentically in that!" said Porter.

Tickets to the May 20 show are on sale now!

