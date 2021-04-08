Bill would let Wisconsin attorney general file lawsuits over civil rights violations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Democratic lawmakers are introducing a bill that would allow Wisconsin's attorney general to file lawsuits over civil rights violations.

Rep. Jimmy Anderson of Fitchburg and Sen. LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee introduced the proposal Thursday. The bill would give the attorney general the power to investigate civil rights violations and file lawsuits if someone has engaged in a pattern of violating civil rights in housing, employment or education matters.

The bill would create fines of up to $50,000 for an initial violation and up to $100,000 for each subsequent violation within seven years. The bill faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip