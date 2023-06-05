Bill Burr comedy show at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Oct. 8

MILWAUKEE — Bill Burr is scheduled for a comedy show at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 8, 2023.

MILWAUKEE (June 5, 2023) – Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr is coming to Fiserv Forum on Oct. 8. General on sale starts this Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. CT at FiservForum.com [fiservforum.com]. Presales will begin Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. CT. For more information, visit BillBurr.com/Tour [billburr.com].



Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation, achieving success on TV and film as well as on stage. Bill’s Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts.



Bill will voice a starring role in Adam Sandler’s animated Netflix film, Leo, premiering Nov. 22. Miramax and Bill’s All Things Comedy are producing the film, Old Dads, which Bill co-wrote, directed and will star in alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.



In 2022, Bill premiered the Netflix special, Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks, which was shot in Oct. 2021 at the legendary venue. He also hosted the Netflix special, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill.



Bill was nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award for his album, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger, and nominated for a 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for his Roku Channel series, Bill Burr Presents: Immoral Compass, which is free to stream online. His animated Netflix series, F Is For Family, stars Bill, Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell and premiered its fifth and final season on Thanksgiving Day in 2021.



Bill made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 10, 2020; made a guest appearance as Coach Bobson in episode seven of the hit FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs; stars opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island; and he stars as Mayfeld in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.



Bill was seen in the Hugh Jackman film, The Front Runner; the Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell film, Daddy’s Home; he co-stars opposite Kevin Costner in the indie film, Black or White; was seen in the Paul Feig film, The Heat, alongside Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy; and in the Al Pacino and Christopher Walken film Stand Up Guys. Bill received raves for his recurring role as “Kuby” on the hit AMC-TV show, Breaking Bad.



This event will be a phone-free experience. The use of phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. For more information, visit Bill’s website [billburr.com] and follow Bill on Twitter [twitter.com], Instagram [instagram.com], and Facebook [facebook.com].



About Fiserv Forum:



Fiserv Forum is a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee that opened on Aug. 26, 2018. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue offers incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum includes 17,341 seats for basketball, 15,178 for hockey and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The world-class arena is home to the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette University’s men’s basketball team and was selected to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the 2024 Republican National Convention. Fiserv Forum hosts a diverse variety of year-round events, including major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events. Fiserv Forum is the anchor of the surrounding 30-acre Deer District neighborhood, which is Milwaukee’s premier location for people to live, work and play. In 2021, Fiserv Forum was awarded LEED Gold Certification for sustainability performance. Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include Fiserv, BMO, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls, Motorola, Potawatomi Hotel and Casino and Beechwood Sales and Service / Anheuser-Busch. For more information, please visit fiservforum.com [fiservforum.com].



