Bill allowing bars, restaurants to sell to-go alcoholic drinks heads to Gov. Evers

Wisconsin's Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would allow bars and restaurants to sell to-go alcoholic drinks, sending it to Gov. Tony Evers' desk for approval.

Assembly Bill 32 would allow businesses to sell mixed drinks and wine in sealed containers, such as a sealed glass of wine. Right now, bars and restaurants can only sell alcoholic beverages in their original packaging, like a full bottle of wine.

The bill now heads to Gov. Tony Evers. He has not indicated if he will sign it.

Legislators hope the bill will provide the businesses extra income amid financial woes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate passed the bill 28-2 Tuesday. An Assembly committee vote passed the bill 13-0 on March 11.

Also on Tuesday, the state Senate passed Senate Bill 56, which would allow most alcohol beverage retailers to sell alcoholic drinks to-go. Customers would purchase the drinks over the phone or online, and pick them up curbside. That bill now heads to the Assembly. It passed a Senate committee vote 2-0.

