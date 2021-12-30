Bikepacking route through northern Wisconsin selected as best new route

CABLE — A bikepacking route in northern Wisconsin received the award of best new week long route by the website Bikepacking.

The loop is called the Wisconsin Waterfalls Loop. It's a 382-mile loop through the northern most parts of Wisconsin. The route was chosen for it's scenic beauty with 28 waterfalls. The website also described various taverns and "off-the-beaten-path eateries" as other highlights along the route. Most of the path is on unpaved roads like trails, old logging roads, and gravel.

The route starts in Cable then goes north through the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. Afterwards it goes towards Hurley which is on the Wisconsin-Michigan border. It ends traveling west to complete the loop in Cable.

Bikepacking is a combination of biking and backpacking.

