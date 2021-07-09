Watch
Bigger, more diverse panel to search for next UW president

MADISON — A larger, more diverse search committee to find the next University of Wisconsin System president has been named.

The 19-member committee announced Friday comes following a failed search last year that was widely criticized for breaking with tradition and not including members representing faculty, staff and students.

The panel is looking for a permanent successor to Ray Cross, who retired a year ago.

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson has been serving as interim president since then.

The lone finalist named in last year's search withdrew from the process, which critics said was not inclusive and flawed from the start.

