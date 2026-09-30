'Big win for Milwaukee': G20 trade ministers meet in Milwaukee to discuss tariffs, global trade policy

Milwaukee is hosting G20 trade ministers this week as Ambassador Jamieson Greer leads international leaders in discussions about trade and tariff policies.

Dale Kooyenga, president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, said the timing of the meeting is significant for the city.

"It is, I would say, a big win for Milwaukee to host these types of conversations," Kooyenga said.

More on the Meetings in the Video Player Below

Kooyenga said he has concerns about the current rhetoric coming out of the Trump Administration — particularly regarding Wisconsin's number one trading partner, Canada.

"You know there's a lot of issues to discuss from tariffs to environmental to labor issues, but generally the purpose of these conversations has always been to how do we get more trade and trade is good. Trade has made these nations, the nations that trade are wealthier," Kooyenga said.

Trade ministers will tour Rockwell Automation in Milwaukee for insight on President Trump's effort to bring more manufacturing back to America after decades of companies leaving for cheaper wages.

Longtime Milwaukee labor leader John Drew said the idea of returning jobs to the U.S. has broad appeal — but comes with real challenges.

"The concept of bringing jobs back to America is wildly popular. OK? The question is how do you actually do it?" Drew said.

Drew lived through decades of trade deals he said hurt the auto industry. He is calling for a new direction.

"We need to move forward with a worker-centered trade policy that takes the interests of working people not only in this country but in other countries into account the environment and labor rights for workers in both countries," Drew said.

Drew and Wisconsin native Lori Wallach are joining labor and other advocates this week pushing back on the current trade and tariffs environment. Wallach is Director of Rethink Trade at the American Economic Liberties Project.

"Trade, just like tariffs, it's just a policy tool. So the same hammer can smash a window or it can build a house. It depends what the goals are. And because our rules have been written by some of the most powerful commercial interests for their interests and not for the rest of us, we basically have rigged rules, but it's totally fixable," Wallach said.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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