'Big Time Rush' playing Am Fam Amphitheater on July 22

MILWAUKEE — The boy band Big Time Rush is set to play a show at Milwaukee's American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 22, organizers say.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The concert is part of their "Can’t Get Enough" Tour.

The show is not part of Summerfest.

Organizers described the show as such:

"After a whirlwind 2022 which featured a sold-out North American tour and new music, Big Time Rush can’t get enough of their fans. Back for more, Big Time Rush made a special appearance on NBC’s TODAY this morning to exclusively premiere their highly-anticipated new single “Can’t Get Enough” and announce their upcoming Can’t Get Enough Tour. The TODAY performance was the first-ever live performance of the new song, which is available now via all DSPs. Produced by Live Nation, the Can’t Get Enough Tour will see Big Time Rush bring their singular style of pop to 35+ markets across North America, kicking off June 22nd and making a stop in Milwaukee on July 22 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater."

