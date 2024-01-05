Big Bend extends police contract by 1-year, concerns remain

BIG BEND, Wis. — Despite a vote to extend the contract for a local police department, including a six percent salary increase, concerns remain for the community in Waukesha County.

“I’m not sure if this is what the board was looking for, but we’re pretty much famous now,” Derek Wagner said. “Congratulations on what you’ve done for this village to make us famous in the worst way possible.”

TMJ4 News There weren't enough seats for the dozens of people at the Village Board meeting Thursday night.

Big Bend made headlines when five officers resigned in one day. Thursday night, another officer turned in his badge, bringing the total to six. Those officers were making a statement after the Village Board voted to disband the department to help save money in the budget. When another town did not agree to fill the law enforcement void, the board walked back its efforts.

“They voted to get rid of the police department,” Joseph Honzelka said. “They didn’t vote to have a fact-finding mission. They didn’t vote to have a committee. They voted to get rid of us. If you work for a place that said, we want to get rid of you and then, a month later, acting like they want you to say? Everybody’s going to look for another job.”

With the latest resignation, there is one full-time officer on duty, the acting police chief, five part-time officers, and one clerk. Moves that were prompted by the actions of the Village Board, according to the people who voiced their feelings at Thursday night’s board meeting.

“All of these people are reacting to your poor judgment,” Nate Schweitzer, the latest officer to resign said. “It’s bad leadership from the get-go. Secrets and lies. It’s impossible to work here, that’s why we left. It’s getting impossible for everyone. I really encourage you guys to hit the reset button. I know not everyone gets along. Concentrate on what this village needs, not what you think it needs. Listen to everyone and try to move in the right direction.”

“Goodman, you can sit and flip flop and change your tune all you want,” Tom Rank, a resident said. “You guys are atrocious, pretending to do good for the village when you’re doing harm.”

But one voice rose above all the others. Don Gaglione Jr., the son of former Big Bend Police Chief Don Gaglione.

TMJ4 News Don Gaglione Jr., the son of former Chief of Big Bend Police Don Gaglione Sr., spoke to the board about his dad's wishes Thursday night.

Chief Gaglione died suddenly in October. His son encouraged residents who disagree with this board to consider running against them in an election to make his dad’s police department whole again.

“I ask the citizens and members of this community to scrutinize this board and its actions and consider running for a position on the village board if you value your community,” Gaglione said. “The majority of this board have failed to show they value you, your opinion, your trust, or your safety. Instead, members of this board have shown a desire to satisfy their own needs. In doing so, they have chosen to drive away many of your public safety members and shown contempt for the very people they claim to serve.”

Gaglione Jr. continued speaking but was cut off by Board President Goodman. After outbursts during previous meetings, the board had established a two-minute maximum speaking limit. Though the crowd felt it was in poor taste to cut off the son of the former police chief.

Another speaker yielded their time for Gaglione Jr. to continue.

“In looking at such a large departure from this department, I think it’s important we ask what has changed in this department over the last four months and assess what’s changed,” Gaglione Jr. said. “I don’t believe the source of this change is external or from any members of this community but internally driven from the politics, decisions, actions, and inactions that have stemmed from within this board.”

Gaglione Jr. also was disappointed to see the village does not have any postings to hire new officers, despite the exodus.

“In conversations with my dad, I know how important he felt it was for the village to maintain a police department for the citizens of this community,” he said.

Village Board President Jeffrey Goodman was quoted in the Waukesha Freeman, saying the officers raising their voices were causing a ruckus despite not living in the town. Those officers, like Honzelka, took offense to that.

“That is by extension, saying I shouldn’t care about the law enforcement duties because I don’t live here,” Honzelka said. “It’s insulting. I care about a lot of places where I don’t physically live. I care about what happens in Japan when there was the earthquake or what happens in Florida when there is a hurricane. I was vested in this community. I took time to come here and help this community.”

Honzelka calls the 6 percent increase a joke that doesn’t keep up with inflation but further, he feels this decision is just delaying a conversation that will happen during the next budget cycle thanks to the contract only being extended by 1-year.

Goodman would not speak to what was said about him and the board Thursday night but disagrees that he’s passing the buck on this decision.

“Absolutely not,” Goodman said. “We are going to keep our police department, our fire department, and our Police and Fire Commission. I wish we would have made this at least a two-year [deal]. We’ll come back and maybe make it a two or three-year deal next year.”

Until then, the department is looking for new officers. Acting Chief Scott Sosnowski says he is the only full-time officer right now. They are actively hiring full and part-time officers with experience.

For more information, visit the Big Bend Police Department website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip