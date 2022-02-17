Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Biden: Infrastructure plan gives $1B for Great Lakes cleanup

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Brandon/AP
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, on Feb. 15, 2022, in Washington. Long-delayed cleanup of Great Lakes harbors and tributaries polluted with industrial toxins will accelerate dramatically with a $1 billion boost from Biden's infrastructure plan, administration officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Joe Biden
Posted at 6:12 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 07:12:52-05

WISCONSIN — President Joe Biden's administration says the bipartisan infrastructure law will pump $1 billion into a Great Lakes restoration program.

Biden travels to Lorain, Ohio, on Thursday to highlight the measure's benefits for the lakes.

Much of that extra money will help finish the cleanup of harbors and rivers polluted with industrial wastes in the last century.

Thirty-one U.S. toxic hot spots were designated around the Great Lakes in 1987.

Officials say by 2030 work should be finished at all but three.

Support for the cleanup is one issue on which the region's congressional Democrats and Republicans routinely agree.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing