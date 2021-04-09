Watch
Biden administration blocks former Gov. Walker's Medicaid work requirements

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this April 10, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown during a news conference to reintroduce "Medicare for All" legislation, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill provides a big sweetener for the dozen states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. It dangles a larger share of federal funding over two years for the existing Medicaid population to any state that expands eligibility, a way to insure millions more Americans. Those states, all controlled by Republicans, are so far not taking the bait. Lawmakers say the expanded coverage will end up costing their state far more in the long run. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file)
Posted at 2:48 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 15:48:16-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration has blocked former Gov. Scott Walker's plan to require some childless adults to work to maintain Medicaid benefits.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sent state health officials a letter Tuesday saying it was withdrawing approval for the work requirement for BadgerCare recipients.

The plan would have limited BadgerCare coverage to four years for able-bodied, childless adults ages 19 to 49 unless they worked or trained for a job.

The mandate was never implemented after health officials put it on hold. The letter states that the mandate would risk significant coverage losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

