Bicyclist suffers possible life-threatening injuries after hit by driver in Dodge County

ELBA, Wis. — A bicyclist suffered possible life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in Dodge County on Friday.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash on STH 16/60 near Roche Road in the town of Elba around 5:20 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed a 28-year-old Columbus woman was driving eastbound on STH 16/60 when she struck a 31-year-old Fond du Lac man on a bicycle.

The bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was wearing dark clothing and didn't have any lighting on, the sheriff's office says.

The crash occurred near the fog line.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries that are potentially life-threatening and was transported to the hospital

The driver wasn't injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip