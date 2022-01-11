'Beyond Van Gogh' completes its run at the Wisconsin Center after 6 months

MILWAUKEE — Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience completed its run at the Wisconsin Center on Jan. 7 after two extensions, a six-month stay, and over 200,000 attendees.

The installation was the first major public event since the beginning of the pandemic, the Wisconsin Center said. It allowed physical distancing, with guests of all ages, from across the state.

“We couldn’t be more blown away with the public’s response to Beyond Van Gogh,” said Marty Brooks, President and CEO of the WCD. “Not only did the exhibit welcome visitors to see an art experience like no other, but it gave locals a reason to connect with their convention center. The WCD staff demonstrated phenomenal customer service experiences to every patron, especially knowing that it was the first time out to a public event for many guests. It truly was the perfect residency at the perfect time.”

“While we have received positive feedback to Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in other cities, none have matched the excitement and support from the Milwaukee community,” said Justin Paquin, Co-Producer of Beyond Van Gogh and Director at Paquin Entertainment Group. “Milwaukee is truly a vibrant destination, and the Wisconsin Center was a great partner to work with.”

For more information on events at the Wisconsin Center, click here.

