Beyond the Frozen Tundra: What it takes to turn Lambeau from stadium to stage

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Country superstar Luke Combs will perform at Lambeau Field on Saturday, May 16, 2026, marking the first concert inside the iconic Green Bay stadium since Paul McCartney took the stage in 2019.

The announcement represents a rare opportunity for fans, as concerts at Lambeau Field are infrequent due to the stadium's primary focus on maintaining optimal field conditions for the Green Bay Packers.

"Football comes first at Lambeau Field, and so we're about winning championships here," said Gabrielle Dow, Packers VP of Marketing and Fan Engagement. "When a promoter or even a soccer game comes to fruition or a concert comes to fruition or even an upcoming college game, we work with our football team and our fields team on what's best for the field and the grass."

The limited availability for non-football events stems from strict field maintenance requirements. Head of grounds Alan Johnson provides only small windows when the grass isn't actively being grown, which sometimes means missing out on major acts.

"For concerts, there's only a window of time where they're not actively growing the grass," Dow said. "Alan Johnson, our head of grounds, really kind of gives us that small window where we can go back to a promoter and go, 'Hey, these are the dates that are open.'"

When major events do occur at Lambeau, the economic impact is substantial. Paul McCartney's 2019 concert pumped approximately $9 million into the Green Bay economy, while the 2022 international soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City brought in around $10 million, according to Discover Green Bay.

Local businesses are already preparing for the influx of visitors. Jennifer Samftleben, bar manager at Stadium View, said her establishment is gearing up for a busy weekend.

"Any big country name, we're prepping like it's going to be a huge event for us too," Samftleben said. "We open up our back banquet halls. We open up our overflow areas. It should be a really busy weekend for sure."

The success of recent major events, including the NFL Draft, has demonstrated Green Bay's capacity to host large-scale entertainment.

"I really do think that seeing that draft, seeing how Green Bay handled it, kind of made it more of an aspect where people see we can hold those big events now too, and you know, Green Bay can handle that kind of thing," Samftleben said.

