'Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience' opens at Wisconsin Center in October

MILWAUKEE — A new exhibit called "Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience" will debut at the Wisconsin Center on Oct. 20, organizers announced Tuesday.

They hope the exhibition focusing on the artwork of Claude Monet will build on the success of the "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibit - which sold more than 3 million tickets, according to a news release.

"Beyond Monet" will showcase more than 400 of Monet's most iconic paints, including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 5 at 9 a.m. at monetmilwaukee.com.

Organizers said the exhibit's layout is inspired by the Musée de l'Orangerie in Paris, which is the designated home of Monet’s art. Guests at the Milwaukee exhibit will be able to walk about the oval-shaped Infinity Room to take in Monet's paintings. "Monet’s stunning imagery encompasses every surface of the room from floor to ceiling, transporting guests inside the paintings themselves. It is a haven for awakening the senses as the ebb and flow of the artwork is accompanied by the rhythm of an original score," according to their statement.

The exhibit spans 50,000 square feet with over one million cubic feet of space. That makes it one of the largest immersive experiences in North America, organizers said.

"Beyond Monet" will be held during the following days/times:

Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. with the last entry at 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. with the last entry at 8 p.m.

Additional days and hours could be added during the holiday season.

Ticket prices range from $30-$50.

The Paquin Entertainment Group is producing the exhibit.

