Beyond King Tut: National Geographic brings immersive experience to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — National Geographic will unlock the 3,300-year-old story of King Tut and ancient Egypt through a new immersive experience in Milwaukee.

"Beyond King Tut" will open to the public on Friday, Oct. 13 at Baird Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The exhibit's creative producer, Mark Lach, has been inspired by unique settings from the Titanic wreck to the Vatican's private museums. His work will take visitors through the historic story of Egypt's most famous pharaoh with the help of immersive technology.

According to a news release, "Previously, as senior vice president of Arts and Exhibitions International (AEI), Lach was responsible for all design elements for the touring artifact exhibitions of King Tut’s treasures (2004-2012) that were co-organized by National Geographic and were among the most popular exhibitions in the world at that time, including at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto."

Lach has been the creative force behind some of the world's most popular traveling exhibitions, including 40 Titanic exhibitions viewed by 14 million people on four continents.

Tickets are on sale now at beyondkingtut.com. Advanced purchase is encouraged as sellouts are expected. Prices start at $30 for adults and $24 for children ages 5-15.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 6, 2024. The visit takes about an hour. Below are hours:



Wednesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Last entry at 6 p.m.)

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Last entry 8 p.m.)

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Last entry 5 p.m.)

Monday and Tuesday: closed

For tickets and more information, visit beyondkingtut.com.

