Beloit woman surprised with P!NK tickets after using music to get through pancreatic cancer

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Susan Petersen has been battling pancreatic cancer for the last four-and-a-half years. She's been through surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and other treatment, but the cancer keeps coming back.

Four years ago, Petersen was sitting in her hospital bed after her first-ever surgery to try and get rid of the cancer. It was then, she saw P!NK on television performing.

"Some of the things she described are difficult times, and you know, you just gotta get up and try, try, try. And that really rang true for me, and I think it's something I hopefully try to give to my daughters too," Petersen said.

Petersen said after seeing P!NK that first time, she was hooked. She said she started listening to P!NK throughout her journey with cancer.

Initially, doctors told Petersen she'd only make it six to nine months. Four and a half years later, Petersen is still listening to P!NK and still fighting.

"I believe the things that she's sending to us is like be strong, think on your own, move forward if you can, everything doesn't have to be easy to be good," Petersen explained.

Last year, Petersen's three daughters surprised her with tickets to P!NK's show at the American Family Field. It's a dream Petersen said she never thought she'd make it to.

Monday, TMJ4 talked with Petersen before the concert. She said she's hoping to hear a few of her favorite songs, but it's really just the experience she's looking forward to.

For Petersen, it's more than music, it's P!NK's messaging of a fearless mentality and a drive to empower women that has given her strength to get through this unprecedented battle.

"You can't think about two things at once, so you're thinking about this song or the lyrics that P!NK is singing. You can't be sitting there wondering is that thing still growing, or what's going to happen next, or how long do I have, or what is going on, you can't think about that," Petersen said.

Petersen said she hopes P!NK's positive messaging reaches many women as it did for her.

Monday, Petersen and her three daughters who traveled across the state and out-of-state, will see P!NK in concert for the first time.

