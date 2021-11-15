Beloit Baseball unveils new name, Beloit Sky Carp

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit Baseball officially unveiled their new team identity on Monday. The team will now play as the Beloit Sky Carp beginning in 2022.

The name was submitted and selected by local fans through a fan vote.

“A Sky Carp is a term for a goose that loves its hometown so much that it does not migrate in the winter,” team owner Quint Studer said. “I’m very excited that the fans chose this name for the team, as it perfectly fits our organization’s mission to improve the quality of life in our community as Beloit continues to grow as such a great place to live that no one, not even the geese, wants to leave.”

In August 2020, the team asked fans if they would like the team to remain the Snappers, which the team has played under since 1995, or adopt a new one.

Beloit Baseball says over 1,000 possible team names were submitted and the list was narrowed down to five finalists. The five finalists were Sky Carp, Supper Clubbers, Moo, Cheeseballs, and Polka Pike.

Branding agency Brandiose developed the team's new logos and uniforms.

“I’m very grateful for the hard work this community did to preserve affiliated professional baseball in Beloit,” Studer said. “So many people worked so hard to make ABC Supply Stadium possible and to bring such a beautiful facility to downtown Beloit. The stadium will bring so many great, family-friendly events to the downtown area, bring customers to the local businesses surrounding the stadium, create employment opportunities, and help continue to build Beloit as a Sky Carp city, one so great that no one wants to leave.

