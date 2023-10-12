Watch Now
Bell Ambulance sues City of Milwaukee after squad car crash

Posted at 7:14 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 20:14:43-04

MILWAUKEE — Bell Ambulance is suing the City of Milwaukee for damages after an officer involved in a police pursuit crashed into one of its ambulances last summer.

A Bell Ambulance and Milwaukee police squad car were involved in a crash near 30th and Burleigh on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

According to the lawsuit, the ambulance driver was traveling eastbound on Burleigh while an MPD officer in a squad car was pursuing a suspect northbound on 30th Street.

The officer was allegedly speeding and went through the stop sign at the intersection of 30th and Burleigh, and struck the Bell Ambulance.

As a result, the ambulance suffered damages totaling $96,579.08.

On Aug. 24, 2022, Bell Ambulance served a Notice of Claim to the City of Milwaukee.
The lawsuit now seeks damages for the loss of the ambulance.

