MILWAUKEE — A Bell Ambulance and a Milwaukee police squad car were involved in an accident near 30th and Burleigh just after 8:00 Tuesday night.

Photos captured by our crew on the scene show significant damage to both vehicles with airbags deployed.

Milwaukee Fire Department officials said they responded to the scene and transported one patient to the hospital themselves.

No word on any other injuries at this time.

