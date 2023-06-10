Bell Ambulance employee dies after dive teams rescue him from Lake Michigan Friday night

MILWAUKEE — A long-time Bell Ambulance employee has died at a local hospital after dive teams had to rescue him from Lake Michigan Friday night.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said it responded to South Shore Park for a drowning. Dive teams went in and were able to rescue the man who was then treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital. However, MFD said he later died.

TMJ4 MFD dive teams rescued a man who was drowning Friday but he later died at the hospital.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, the man was 61-year-old John Swanson.

Bell Ambulance identified Swanson as a longtime EMT and FTO. He had been an employee with Bell since 2007 and leaves behind his wife, son, and daughter-in-law.

In its Facebook post, Bell said it has grief and support resources available for employees following the shocking news.

