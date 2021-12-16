Bell: 2 EMTs working in back of legally parked ambulance when MCTS bus crashed into them

MILWAUKEE — Bell Ambulance says two of their EMTs were working in the back of a legally parked ambulance with its lights on when a Milwaukee County Transit System bus crashed into them last week. One EMT is still in the hospital while the second is out, recovering.

As TMJ4 News reported, the crash between the MCTS bus and the ambulance happened around noon at 54th and Villiard on Dec. 7. Milwaukee police said at the time an occupant of the ambulance, a 30-year-old man, was in critical condition. The bus driver was the only occupant of the bus and sustained non-fatal injuries, police said then.

Several injured in crash involving Milwaukee bus, ambulance

Bell said in a statement Thursday that one of their EMTs continues to recover from home "and is in good spirits," according to a statement.

The other EMT is still in the hospital. The company said the EMT had been transferred out of the ICU and is now recovering in an inpatient room. Their condition has improved, Bell said.

"We at Bell Ambulance are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community," Bell said.

"As we get closer to Christmas our EMTs' continued recovery is the greatest gift we could wish for," according to their statement.

MCTS issued the following statement last week: "MCTS is cooperating with MPD as it investigates a serious accident involving an MCTS bus and an ambulance. Everyone at MCTS is following the situation closely as details emerge. Our hearts go out to all involved."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip