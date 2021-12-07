Several injured in crash involving Milwaukee bus, ambulance

MILWAUKEE — As many of 2 people are in critical condition following a crash involving a Milwaukee County Transit System bus and a Bell ambulance Tuesday afternoon.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said the crash happened at 54th and Villard.

There are as many as four people injured and as many as two people sent to the hospital in critical condition. At this time the crash involved the bus and the ambulance, and it remains unclear at this time if other vehicles were involved.

It is also unclear if there were any patients in ambulance at the time of the crash.

Video from the scene of the crash shows the the ambulance on its side.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip