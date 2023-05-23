Belgium home a total loss after garage fire extends to house

BELGIUM, Wis. — A home in Belgium was deemed a complete loss after a detached garage fire extended to the home on Monday.

The Belgium Fire Department said crews responded shortly before 2 p.m.

Belgium Fire Department

The fire department says the home is in the far northeast area of its fire district. There were no hydrants in the area and water had to be hauled in with tenders.

The homeowners and pets were able to get out of the home uninjured. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is not suspicious.

Belgium Fire Department

Several agencies responded to the fire. Due to that, and the large fire in Slinger, an interdivisional request was made to Waukesha and Milwaukee counties for tenders. Those units were staged in Grafton in case there were any other fire emergencies in Ozaukee County.

