Crews battle massive fire in Slinger

SLINGER, Wis — The Slinger Fire Department responded to a massive fire Sunday in the 3200 Block of Sherman Way, just east of I-41.

The flames and a huge plume of smoke could be seen from miles away.

The Fire Department says it started at around 7:30 p.m.

It's unclear what caused the fire. Details were limited Sunday night as crews focused on putting the fire out.

The Slinger Fire Department said additional information would be available "at a later point."

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the fire forced the closure of I-41 southbound at Highway 60 for roughly two hours. All lanes of traffic re-opened at around 9:15 p.m.

The Slinger Fire Department asked people to stay out of the immediate area "to allow crews to work safely at the incident."

