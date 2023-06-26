Behind the 'Flower Hole' at SentryWorld for the U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — This week, some 50,000 visitors are expected at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, for the U.S. Senior Open.

The event features golfers, like Wisconsin's Steve Stricker; the best in the world, over the age of 50. It's an event the entire region is embracing. We traveled to the nearby village of Coloma, where we met Bob Heath. He has lived in the area for 50 of his 95 years. He says they "started from nothing. Everybody told me it was crazy. They said you can't do that in this sand."

He didn't listen and went on to build this field on his dreams. 160 acres of sod, grown in central Wisconsin sand, bent grass, Kentucky blue grass. Bob sells sod to big-name sports teams such as the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers. He says they missed selling sod to the Chicago Cubs this spring "because we had a foot of snow when they wanted to do it."

He says you can grow most anything you need in this sand with fertilizer and water and loves everything about it. He also has a special weapon in his daughter, Heidi Heath. Bob says, "she's a Wonder Woman and everybody loves her." Heidi has a horticulture degree from UW-Madison and works with her father. She grows vegetables and flowers. So. Many. Flowers. Five acres housed under plastic.

"There's a lot of technical pieces to it now. It's not just water and fertilizer anymore. There's a lot of tweaks." Those tweaks have created a beautiful canvas that Heidi says is very rewarding; "you start with nothing, and you create these beautiful masterpieces." 40,000 of Heidi's masterpieces will be on display again this summer at SentryWorld golf course in nearby Stevens Point. Heidi says it's a big year for them and for her because the course is hosting this year's U.S. Senior Open.

33,000 of her flowers will be on one hole alone, the par 3 hole number 16, known worldwide as the 'Flower Hole.' The hole will feature begonias and other flowers and plants. Heidi says they need to be beautiful, hearty, and low maintenance. The process of designing and growing gorgeous flowers actually began last fall. That means growing flowers in these greenhouses, during the dead of a Wisconsin winter.

"Just when you have a blizzard, you come and have a fabulous 70-degree day inside. It's beautiful," says Heidi. And soon the world will see Heidi Heath's flowers at SentryWorld, which Heidi says is an honor and a feather in her cap. She says she doesn't know any company that puts that kind of money, effort, or planning in the importance of flowers.

SentryWorld's Director of Golf, Danny Rainbow, says the Flower Hole is the "best-smelling hole in golf" and an experience unlike any other in golf. Rainbow says SentryWorld gets its flowers from Heidi because she does "incredible work" and the course doesn't have the facilities on-site to grow its own flowers. Rainbow hopes the 'Flower Hole' is unique and fun for players and fans. Heidi's father thinks the world of her work as well, saying "she's been very good to me. We've worked together for 35 years. Never had a cross-word, never an argument, we disagree of course, and I tell her I'm right. That goes over real big."

