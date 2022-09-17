Beer and food tasting: 'Zoo Brew' to return to the Milwaukee County Zoo on Oct. 6

MILWAUKEE — If you're looking to taste-test new beer flavors, head over to Zoo Brew on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Milwaukee County Zoo!

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the first time the Zoological Society has been able to host the event since 2019.

Beer and food stops will be outside near the penguins, inside the Peck Welcome Center, and inside the big cat building.

Registration for the event includes both food and drinks. VIP ticket holders will get early admission. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Designated driver tickets are available at a discounted rate.

Regular admission is $60, VIP is $70, and designated driver tickets are $30. Zoo Pass members will get a $10 discount.

Walk-ins will be accepted only if the event doesn't fill up prior to Oct. 6.

