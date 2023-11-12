'Become leaders of tomorrow': Hundreds of girls run in celebratory 5K empowerment run

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of young girls crossed the finish line outside of American Family Field Sunday morning.

“You get to like run, do whatever you want and just like be free” Etta Hartsook, a Girls on the Run participant explained.

Hartsook was just one of the about 600 girls who were part of the Girls on the Run Southeastern Wisconsin fall celebratory 5k run.

“This is such an inspirational event. These young girls are learning critical life skills while they are training for a 5K” Tina Jones the Executive Director of Girls on the Run Southeastern Wisconsin explains.

Girls on the Run is a national non-profit that works to empower young girls to chase their dreams through special programs like the 5k.

“I just like running with my friends because it makes me happy” Hartsook explained. She completed the program with her classmates at Wauwatosa Montessori School.

Girls weren’t the only ones joining in on the fun of the 5K. Parents, siblings and friends of the participants got to join in as well.

“These young girls are just inspiring each other that are here. They are inspiring their parents and their family members and friends” Jones explained.

Creating an encouraging environment is a crucial part of this program.

"They see us running, then probably they would wanna start running too. I know my little sister; she always wants to be on Girls on the Run. She wants to run too” Isabel Kusak, a runner said.

Bianca Jemez Reyes said she will always remember the run and “to keep working hard.”

Jones says this program is great for the community. “To help build out healthy, strong, resilient, confident young people. To then take on the world and become leaders of tomorrow. How amazing is that.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip