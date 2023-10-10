Beaver Dam teen dies, 3 others injured after crashing into trees in Berlin

TOWN OF BERLIN, Wis. — A Beaver Dam teen is dead and three other teens were injured after crashing into trees in the Town of Berlin on Saturday, Oct. 7.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, several 911 callers reported a vehicle with four occupants left the roadway and crashed into trees on CTH A near Springbrook Road around 9:30 p.m.

As a result of the crash, the driver, 17-year-old Tyler Baerber, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other juvenile occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Green Lake County Medical Examiner’s Office.

