Beaver Dam is awarded Brownfields grant by DNR

Posted at 7:08 PM, Nov 26, 2021
BEAVER DAM, WI — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is awarding a Brownfields grant to Beaver Dam to help with environmental damage at a site in the city.

A 1.6 acre site at 109 Ryan Cantafio’s Way hosted a car dealership and repair shop from the 1950s to 2004, which is thought to be responsible for environmental contamination. The city acquired the site in 2018 and intends to use it for a mix of living and commercial space.

Brownfields sites are abandoned properties with environmental damage, which prevents potential reuse. The state’s grant will help to assess the contamination at the site, as well as potential avenues for revitalization.

“Conducting an environmental assessment of this commercial site brings the city one step closer to realizing a revitalization of this downtown site,” said Jodie Peotter, DNR Brownfields, Outreach and Policy Section Chief, Remediation and Redevelopment Program. “The DNR applauds the city’s decision to acquire this property.”

More information about the Brownfields grants program can be found at the DNR’s website.

