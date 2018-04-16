Beaver Dam hit the hardest by spring snow in Southeast Wisconsin

Icicles are taking the place of spring flowers, and cars and walkways are buried.
“Mother Nature is playing a big joke on us and I don't think it's all that funny,” said Chuck Phelps.
We caught up with the 81-year-old as he was shoveling his driveway.
“In my 81 years, I can’t remember many spring snowstorms this bad,” he said. “This snow is wet and heavy. It’s the worst kind. Plus, there’s a big layer of ice underneath.”
Just a few blocks away, Dawn Bryan was literally “snowed in” over the weekend.
“The snow was so high, we couldn’t open the back door of our house,” she said.
To make matters worse, her snow blower broke from working overtime.
“I give up,” she said. “I’m just going to throw some salt down and call it a day. I’m dreaming of an escape. Maybe I can win the lottery or Publisher’s Clearing House. I have a place in Florida in mind. I want this to be my last winter here. Or, should I say last spring?”