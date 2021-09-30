Watch
Bears move closer to leaving Soldier Field for the suburbs

Matt Marton/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, fans wait before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and New York Jets at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Chicago Bears announced the signing Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, of an agreement to purchase Arlington Park racetrack in Arlington Heights, the latest step toward a move from their longtime home, Soldier Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
Bears Stadium Football
Posted at 9:12 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 22:12:09-04

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears took a major step toward moving out of their longtime home at Soldier Field and into the suburbs by signing a purchase agreement for Arlington Park about 30 miles northwest of the city.

The team made the announcement in a news release and Churchill Downs Incorporated, which owns the property officially known as Arlington International Racecourse, announced that the sale price was $197.2 million.

Team president Ted Phillips says that “much work remains to be completed” before the deal can be finalized. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office says it remains open to discussions to keep the team from leaving what has been its lakefront home since 1971.

