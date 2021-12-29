'Bear on a Tightrope' display returning to The Avenue

MILWAUKEE — Professor Stein, also known as the “Bear on a Tightrope,” is returning to The Avenue mall this winter.

3rd Street Market Hall and the Milwaukee Public Market announced Wednesday that the statue will be on display at The Avenue located at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Professor Stein was "resurrected from hibernation" to be put on display at the Public Market in 2013. The redeveloped Market Hall now offers the chance for Professor Stein to return to its original location.

The story of Professor Stein dates back to 1982, when the Rouse Company developed the Grand Avenue Mall. It featured a 7' bear dressed in a top hat and suit coat riding along a tightrope on a unicycle. But when the mall was redeveloped in 2004, the bear came down and went into storage, according to organizers.

