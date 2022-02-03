Be like the Fonz in the Bronze Fonz Challenge

MILWAUKEE — Just because the Bronze Fonz statue has been taken away for some routine maintenance, doesn't mean you can't still give your best "ayyyyyeeee" along the Milwaukee Riverwalk.

VISIT Milwaukee, which took the statue in for some touch ups, is encouraging everyone to participate in the #BronzeFonzChallenge.

TMJ4

How to participate: Go to where the statue normally is, throw two thumbs up, and try to look as cool as the Fonz. Odds are you won't be as cool as him, but you can probably come close. VISIT Milwaukee said they will give a free bag of swag to the person who takes the best photo.

Ayy, #Milwaukee! Since the Bronz Fonz is "missing," we want YOU to take a picture where he normally stands, then tag us using #BronzeFonzChallenge.



We'll select the best pic and send a bag of swag to the winner. (If @hwinkler4real takes one, we'll probs give it to him. Sorry.) pic.twitter.com/9oGPPTtYSU — VISIT Milwaukee (@visitmilwaukee) February 3, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip