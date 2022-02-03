Watch
Be like the Fonz in the Bronze Fonz Challenge

Posted at 4:47 PM, Feb 03, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Just because the Bronze Fonz statue has been taken away for some routine maintenance, doesn't mean you can't still give your best "ayyyyyeeee" along the Milwaukee Riverwalk.

VISIT Milwaukee, which took the statue in for some touch ups, is encouraging everyone to participate in the #BronzeFonzChallenge.

Bronze Fonz is Gone

How to participate: Go to where the statue normally is, throw two thumbs up, and try to look as cool as the Fonz. Odds are you won't be as cool as him, but you can probably come close. VISIT Milwaukee said they will give a free bag of swag to the person who takes the best photo.

