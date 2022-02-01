The Bronze Fonz is Gone! Where'd it go?

MILWAUKEE — An iconic statue that thousands flock to every year is currently missing from the Milwaukee Riverwalk. The Bronze Fonz is gone!

But, before you start to panic, don't worry. VISIT Milwaukee said that it picked up the Bronze Fonz for some routine maintenance. After all, some one has to keep him shining all year round.

TMJ4

The organization said the Bronze Fonz will return to its home on the Riverwalk in a few weeks. For the meantime, you will just have to take your selfies and tourist-y photos in front of the Public Market.

