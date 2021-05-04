Bayside mom reunites with medical staff who saved her life amidst pregnancy complication

MILWAUKEE — The hugs, smiles and gratitude were overwhelming as Abby Wiley, her husband James and their 6-month-old son Micah reunited with the Aurora Sinai medical team that saved Abby.

"It feels so good to see them and know that we're okay. We're healthy. Micah's healthy," said Wiley.

"Oh my gosh, I cried when I saw them. I think it's wonderful to get to see her again and see the baby," said Dr. Nicole Salvo, an OB-GYN at Aurora Sinai Medical Center.

The moment was a long time coming.

During Wiley's 20-week ultrasound doctors discovered that she had a life-threatening complication called placenta accreta, which is when the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall.

"It is often undiagnosed is the biggest problem. We find it at the time of delivery, which is scary, and then you have sort of an unanticipated emergency," said Dr. Salvo.

Dr. Salvo added it is a rare condition that is becoming more common because of increasing cesarean deliveries.

"What we have found is we're getting better and better at ultrasound and women are coming in for more routine ultrasounds at about 20 weeks, that’s when they get their anatomy ultrasound of the baby and we do an evaluation of the placenta. Usually, at that point we're able to see are there differences in the placenta? Is there something to be concerned about," Dr. Salvo said.

"It can be a really scary situation. And this team saved my life without me even really knowing it," said Wiley.

Leading up to Micah's birth, Abby experienced some bleeding and spent two weeks in the hospital separated from her toddler and most of her family because of the pandemic. She said the staff became family as she prepared for a c-section and hysterectomy.

"The nursing staff at labor delivery at Aurora Sinai are some of the most skills, empathetic and a genuinely kind people that you'll find," Wiley raved.

Now, with baby and mom healthy, the family wanted to show their appreciation for the staff that made it all possible.

"They are the best people in the world. It makes me it makes my heart feel very full to be back," said Wiley.

