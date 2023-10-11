Bayside man teaching in Israel shares why he plans to stay through his fellowship

ISRAEL — A man from Bayside, Wisconsin who is in Israel on a teaching fellowship, has gone form hearing the sound of children’s laughter each day, to screams and rockets near Jerusalem.

22-year-old Jason Scheuer, has been helping both Jewish and Arab children learn how to speak English through the Masa Israel Teaching Fellowship.

Instead of going to schools, he’s been running into bomb shelters. He plans to sleep in one all night Wednesday. We asked him what it’s like to be from Wisconsin and now see this conflict up close.

He said, “Some of it is really difficult to grasp The images that have been coming out of the south of the country are are horrific, barbaric.”

With nine months left on his fellowship, and school closed for the foreseeable future, Scheuer says he plans to stay and be there for the students when they get back to class.

The depravity on the ground has killed at least 1,200 people in Israel so far, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

