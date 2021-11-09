Bayshore's Season to Sparkle holiday events announced

MILWAUKEE — Bayshore Mall has announced its Season to Sparkle lineup for this holiday season, featuring events and experiences throughout the shopping center.

Events kick off with the Season to Sparkle Holiday Celebration on Nov. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be holiday ice sculptures, food trucks, and a live performance from The Rhythm Kings.

The Bountiful Black Friday event on Nov. 26 runs from noon to 3 p.m. There will be a live show by Valerie B. & The Boyz, and random lucky guests will be presented with $25 gift cards for select Bayshore retailers and restaurants.

Additionally, games featuring the Packers, Bucks, and Badgers can be seen on Bayshore’s Big Screen outside in The Yard. There will also be various live performances presented by MATC Music Occupations and Audio Production Programs and other community programs throughout the holiday season.

All events will be hosted either outdoors in The Yard or the interior Rotunda, and entry will be free. More information on events at Bayshore Mall can be found on thebayshorelife.com .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip