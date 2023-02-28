Bayshore Mall partial collapse: Ramp installed to access stranded cars

GLENDALE, Wis. — A temporary ramp is now up at Bayshore Mall in Glendale on Tuesday, after one of their garages partially collapsed. It will be used to drive stranded cars down from the second floor. Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy says those vehicles could be removed soon. But those on the third floor, where damage was the greatest, will take much longer.

Kennedy explains, "They're working with structural engineers to make sure the ramp, to make sure they will be able to drive. There are 60 to 70 cars on the second level. They want to be able to get those cars off, the cars on the third level. They haven't come up with a plan to get those cars off, that's the part of the ramp that's completely demolished."

More stories on partial mall collapse in Milwaukee area:



Shoring up the collapsed parking garage is now in the hands of the owners of Bayshore Mall. Mayor Kennedy says for safety reasons, owners cannot drive their vehicles out themselves.

His advice to anyone with cars still trapped:

"Make sure they reach out to Bayshore, make sure they have your name, your phone number, 'cause they're going to need to get your keys. If you have a car here, you're not removing it from the structure, someone from Bayshore will remove it from the structure for you."

The mayor says changes in state law could be possible in the future. He notes, "I've had one conversation with one member of the state legislature and my thought is they should be inspected every three years by a private inspector, and they should have to submit their copy to the municipality and the state."

Meanwhile, the cleanup of the Yellow Garage has been made easier because Bayshore has so much construction.

Kennedy shares, "It helps that a big chunk of Bayshore is a construction zone. With 300 residential units being built we have a lot of equipment here on-site and a lot of people working closely with Bayshore at the moment."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip