Bayshore hosting party for new two-story North Shore Target store on October 24

GLENDALE, Wis. — Bayshore is hosting a party for the grand opening of its new two-story Target store location, and you're invited.

The party, which will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on October 24 in the property's common area, "The Yard," will include live music from the Eddie Butts Band and plenty of different food and drink options.

"The Tap @ The Yard" will also be hosting a "beer garden experience," featuring 36 local and regional craft brews, plus wines and hard seltzers.

Bayshore will even have the Packers game on the big screen, though there won't be sound.

Head to Bayshore's website for more information on the celebration.

The eagerly-awaited Target store location will be the first two-story Target in the Milwaukee area.

The 128,512-square-foot location is situated on Fountainview Drive, next to the Lydell Avenue parking garage.

“From Day 1, we have done our best to listen to the community and respond to the shopping, dining and entertainment experiences that they desire, and Target remained at the top of their list and ours,” Kirk Williams, Managing Director of Bayshore managing company Cypress Equities, said when announcing the Target lease last year.

The new Target is a transformation of what used to be a Boston Store property at Bayshore.

The Business Journal reports that Target has more than a dozen stores in the Milwaukee area.

