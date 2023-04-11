Bayshore announces lineup for 2023 Sounds of Summer

GLENDALE, Wis. — Bayshore Sounds of Summer is returning to Glendale this summer, featuring 12 concerts at Bayshore's The Yard.

Every Friday, beginning June 9, The Yard will be home to a variety of food trucks and entertainers from around the area.

The area will be transformed into a lively beer garden where the community can come enjoy food, drinks, and live music.

On Tuesday, Bayshore announced the lineup for this year's Sounds of Summer. Check out who will be performing:



June 9: Motown & Legends of Soul with Christopher’s Project

June 16: The Liam Ford Band

June 23: Five Card Studs

June 30: The Rhythm Kings

July 7: Unity the Band

July 14: Radio Radio

July 21: Eddie Butts Band

July 28: The Lovemonkeys

Aug. 4: 52nd Street

Aug. 11: Banana Wind

Aug. 18: Whole Yachta Love

Aug. 25: De La Buena

Alcohol carry-ins and pets are not allowed at the event.

More information on Bayshore events is available here.

