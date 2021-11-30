Bay View Montessori School's Upper Campus transitions to virtual learning due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced Monday that Bay View Montessori School's Upper Campus will transition to virtual learning on Tuesday until Friday, Dec. 10.

Students, families, and staff were first notified Monday afternoon.

The decision was made to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, due to the school community reporting t hat three percent or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period, MPS said.

TMJ4 Bay View Montessori to go virtual

Students and families can expect additional outreach on instructions for virtual learning. Families should contact the school if they need technology assistance.

