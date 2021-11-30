Watch
Bay View Montessori School's Upper Campus transitions to virtual learning due to COVID-19

Rebecca Klopf
School bus with Milwaukee Public Schools children inside drives past Zablocki Public School at 1016 Oklahoma Ave., Oct. 5, 2021. Tonight, MPS school board takes up the issue of whether parents should be paid to drive their children to school.
Milwaukee school bus students MPS
Posted at 6:55 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 19:55:05-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced Monday that Bay View Montessori School's Upper Campus will transition to virtual learning on Tuesday until Friday, Dec. 10.

Students, families, and staff were first notified Monday afternoon.

The decision was made to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, due to the school community reporting t hat three percent or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period, MPS said.

Bay View Montessori
Bay View Montessori to go virtual

Students and families can expect additional outreach on instructions for virtual learning. Families should contact the school if they need technology assistance.

